Militants In Police Uniforms Attack Hotel In Somali Capital - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Militants in Police Uniforms Attack Hotel in Somali Capital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Armed gunmen wearing police uniforms attacked a hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, local portal Garowe Online reported on Tuesday.

According to the publication, the militants attacked the SYL Hotel.

The attack culminated in a shootout between militants and local security forces.

Two members of parliament and a former Somali interior minister were injured in the attack, local broadcaster Dalsan reported.

The militants of the Al-Shabab radical group claimed responsibility for the attack.

