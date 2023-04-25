UrduPoint.com

Militants In Sudan Take Control Of Central State Laboratory With Disease Samples - WHO

Published April 25, 2023

Militants in Sudan Take Control of Central State Laboratory With Disease Samples - WHO

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The armed forces of one of the conflict parties in Sudan took control of the central state laboratory with samples of dangerous diseases, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Sudan, Dr Nima Saeed Abid, said on Tuesday.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

Among the laboratory samples of the dangerous diseases are polio and measles, which creates an extremely dangerous situation in the country, Abid added.

More Stories From World

