Militants in Syria Attacked Syrian Troops With Drone Bomb, 5 Injured - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Militants from Turkish-controlled area attacked Syrian troops in the Aleppo Province, dropping a bomb from a drone, five soldiers were wounded, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"An improvised explosive device was dropped from an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the militants at the position of the Syrian armed forces in the area of the Urum al-Sughra settlement in Aleppo province, as a result of its explosion five Syrian soldiers were injured," Kulit said at a briefing.