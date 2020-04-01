Militants in Syria Breach Truce by Opening Fire on City of Saraqib - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Militant groups in Syria have opened artillery fire against the city of Saraqib in the northwestern province of Idlib, thus violating the ceasefire agreement, the state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, the militants, who were supported by Turkey, fired several artillery shells at the city from the settlement of al-Mastum, which houses Turkish military strongholds.

A ceasefire in Idlib province has been in place since March 6, when the deal was struck between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, amid rising tensions.