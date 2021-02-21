UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants In Syria Plan Staged Chemical Attack To Blame Damascus - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:40 AM

Militants in Syria Plan Staged Chemical Attack to Blame Damascus - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Militants in Syria are planning to stage a chemical attack to blame the country's authorities, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing on Saturday.

According to Sytnik, the Russian military received information about the preparation by the terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (banned in Russia) of provocations in the northeastern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone using poisonous substances.

"According to available information, the militants are planning to stage a chemical attack and its consequences in the form of victims and injured among local residents for the subsequent accusations against the Syrian government forces of the use of chemical weapons against civilians," Sytnik said.

He added that the terrorists had delivered containers with toxic substances, presumably with chlorine, in several trucks to the area of the Tarmanin settlement.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

10 minutes ago

‘DhabiSat’ lifts off to International Space St ..

10 minutes ago

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

55 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

15 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results

15 minutes ago

Mum's the word as Iapichino breaks world U20 indoo ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.