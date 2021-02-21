Militants in Syria Plan Staged Chemical Attack to Blame Damascus - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Militants in Syria are planning to stage a chemical attack to blame the country's authorities, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing on Saturday.

According to Sytnik, the Russian military received information about the preparation by the terrorist group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (banned in Russia) of provocations in the northeastern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone using poisonous substances.

"According to available information, the militants are planning to stage a chemical attack and its consequences in the form of victims and injured among local residents for the subsequent accusations against the Syrian government forces of the use of chemical weapons against civilians," Sytnik said.

He added that the terrorists had delivered containers with toxic substances, presumably with chlorine, in several trucks to the area of the Tarmanin settlement.