Militants in Syria Tried to Attack Hmeimim Air Base With Drones - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Militants on June 26 attempted to attack Russia's Hmeimim air base in Syria with drones, the unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by Russian air defense systems, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing Wednesday.

"On June 26, with the onset of darkness, militants attempted to attack Russia's Hmeimim air base with unmanned aerial vehicles. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed two UAVs approaching the Russian air base from the southwest," he said .

"According to available information, there is still a possibility of provocations by militants of terrorist organizations with the staging of the use of poisonous substances in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone with a view to accusing government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians," he said.