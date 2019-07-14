(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Militants carried out a bomb attack on a route of the Russian Armed Forces' police patrol in Syria's southwestern Daraa province on Saturday, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said, adding that there were no casualties among the Russian troops.

"A remote-controlled improvised explosive device exploded on July 13, 2019, on the route of patrols of military police of the Russian Armed Forces in the province of Daraa of the Syrian Arab Republic," Bakin said at a briefing.

He added there were no casualties among the Russian soldiers.

According to preliminary information, the terrorist attack was carried out by militants from banned terrorist groups, operating in southern Syria, in order to escalate the situation in the region, Bakin said.