UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants In Syria's Daraa Carry Out Bomb Attack On Russian Military Police Patrol Route

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Militants in Syria's Daraa Carry Out Bomb Attack on Russian Military Police Patrol Route

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Militants carried out a bomb attack on a route of the Russian Armed Forces' police patrol in Syria's southwestern Daraa province on Saturday, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said, adding that there were no casualties among the Russian troops.

"A remote-controlled improvised explosive device exploded on July 13, 2019, on the route of patrols of military police of the Russian Armed Forces in the province of Daraa of the Syrian Arab Republic," Bakin said at a briefing.

He added there were no casualties among the Russian soldiers.

According to preliminary information, the terrorist attack was carried out by militants from banned terrorist groups, operating in southern Syria, in order to escalate the situation in the region, Bakin said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia July 2019 From Arab

Recent Stories

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

5 minutes ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

36 minutes ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

37 minutes ago

Govt committed to address population issue on prio ..

37 minutes ago

German Aerospace Center Thanks Roscosmos After Spe ..

46 minutes ago

PTI supporting Sanjarni as Senate chairman: Chief ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.