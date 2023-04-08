Close
Militants Kidnap 85 People In Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Militants Kidnap 85 People in Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

Militants has kidnapped 85 people from the settlement in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing the local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Militants has kidnapped 85 people from the settlement in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing the local authorities.

The spokesperson for the local government, Abdulmalik Saidu Maibiredi, said that the incident had taken place in the village of Wanzamai on Thursday, according to the news outlet.

It was mostly women and children who were abducted on that day, the report said.

Gang attacks and kidnappings are frequent In Zamfara, especially in rural areas.

More Stories From World

