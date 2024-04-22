Open Menu

Militants Kidnap Over 110 Civilians In Mali

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Militants kidnap over 110 civilians in Mali

Suspected militants in central Mali are holding more than 110 civilians they abducted six days ago, local sources told AFP on Monday

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Suspected militants in central Mali are holding more than 110 civilians they abducted six days ago, local sources told AFP on Monday.

Three buses carrying the civilians were stopped on April 16 by militants, who forced the vehicles and the passengers to head towards a forest between Bandiagara and Bankass, a local group of associations and an elected official said.

"We demand the release of more than 110 passengers of three buses abducted on Tuesday by militants," a member of the group, Oumar Ongoiba, told AFP.

An elected official from Bandiagara, who wanted to remain anonymous for security reasons, said: "The three buses and the passengers, more than 120, are still being held by militants."

