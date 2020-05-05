UrduPoint.com
Militants Kill 3 Members Of Elite Iranian Forces Near Iraqi Border - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Gunmen killed three members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps on Tuesday near the Iraqi border in western Iran, media said.

The assault took place in the Kurdish city of Divandarreh, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The outlet reported that one of the slain guards had the rank of colonel. The ranks of the two other service members were not given. Several attackers were also killed in the gunfight.

