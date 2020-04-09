Militants Kill 3 NDS Employees in Northwestern Afghanistan - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Three employees of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) have been killed in the country's northwestern province of Faryab, the local police said on Wednesday.

According to Faryab police chief spokesman Karim Urish, the attack took place in the city Maymana, and the victims are a press officer of the NDS office in the province, an employee of Faryab's military airport and another NDS member.

The spokesman said that three men went to the area for recreation purposes but were shot dead by militants.

No terrorist group has yet taken responsibility for the attack.