Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 10:40 AM

Militants Kill 4, Injure 10 Members of Afghan Security Forces in Country's North - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) At least four members of Afghan security forces have been killed and 10 others were injured in an armed clash with the Taliban militants in Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan, TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a security source.

According to the media outlet, the incident took place in the Cheshmaye Shir and Bagh-e-Shamal areas on the highway between Baghlan and Samangan provinces when the militants attacked the servicemen.

"The highway was closed to traffic for several hours and four Afghan forces humvees [high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles] were also damaged in the fighting," sources said, as cited by the media outlet.

According to a military commander, the Taliban have also suffered casualties during the clashes.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident.

