Militants Kill 4 Policemen in Eastern Afghanistan - Local Security Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Militants attacked a checkpoint in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia on Monday and killed four policemen, Col. Lutfullah Kamran, the local senior police officer, told Sputnik.

According to Kamran, the incident occurred in the evening in Gardez, the provincial capital.

Locals have said that the checkpoint was overrun during the attack, but police officers have denied it. The police have launched an operation to capture attackers.

No additional information was provided on which group or organization was behind the attack.