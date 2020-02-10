Militants kill at least 30 in northeast Nigeria attack: official

Militants have killed at least 30 people in a raid in northeast Nigeria's restive Borno state, a regional government spokesman said on Monday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Militants have killed at least 30 people in a raid in northeast Nigeria's restive Borno state, a regional government spokesman said on Monday.

The militants "killed not less than 30 people" in an attack Sunday evening which targeted thevillage of Auno and passing traffic, state spokesman Ahmad Abdurrahman Bundi said in acommunique.