Militants Kill Member of Tunisian National Guard in Eastern City of Sousse - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Militants attacked members of the Tunisian National Guard in the eastern resort city of Sousse on Sunday, killing one officer and injuring another, the Tunisian Mosaique FM radio station reported.

Sources told the radio station that attackers were armed with knives.

National Guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebali said that an injured officer was in critical condition, while three terrorists were subsequently killed by security forces.