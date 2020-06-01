Militants kill three in attack on Niger refugee camp

Militants carried out a coordinated attack on a camp housing thousands of Malian refugees in western Niger, killing three civilians, abducting a guard and sabotaging the water supply, the United Nations said Monday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Militants carried out a coordinated attack on a camp housing thousands of Malian refugees in western Niger, killing three civilians, abducting a guard and sabotaging the water supply, the United Nations said Monday.

Around 50 militants launched a "well-planned operation" against the Intikane refugee camp in the Tahoua region on Sunday afternoon, the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Niamey told AFP.

The three victims were the head of a refugee committee, the head of a refugee vigilance group, and a representative of a Tahoua nomadic group, the UNHCR said.

The town of Intikane is home to some 20,000 Malian refugees and 15,000 internally displaced Niger citizens -- all of whom fled their villages due to militant violence -- as well as the local population.

The UNHCR's representative in Niger Alessandra Morelli condemned the attack.

"It is very serious, the terrorists have destroyed our space to live," Morelli told AFP.