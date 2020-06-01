Militants Kill Three In Attack On Niger Refugee Camp
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:38 PM
Militants carried out a coordinated attack on a camp housing thousands of Malian refugees in western Niger, killing three civilians, abducting a guard and sabotaging the water supply, the United Nations said Monday
Around 50 militants launched a "well-planned operation" against the Intikane refugee camp in the Tahoua region on Sunday afternoon, the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Niamey told AFP.
The three victims were the head of a refugee committee, the head of a refugee vigilance group, and a representative of a Tahoua nomadic group, the UNHCR said.
The town of Intikane is home to some 20,000 Malian refugees and 15,000 internally displaced Niger citizens -- all of whom fled their villages due to militant violence -- as well as the local population.
The UNHCR's representative in Niger Alessandra Morelli condemned the attack.
"It is very serious, the terrorists have destroyed our space to live," Morelli told AFP.