Militants Launch 2 Assaults on Syrian Armed Forces' Positions - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Terrorist groups have staged two assaults on the Syrian armed forces' positions within the last 24 hours, Major General Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"At 14:30 [12:30 GMT], following a concentrated attack with multiple launch rocket systems, an illegal armed group numbering up to 50 militants, supported by seven pickup trucks with heavy weapons attached, assaulted the positions of the Syrian Arab Republic near the Jarjanaz settlement in the province of Idlib.

The assault has been repelled, the militants have withdrawn to the initial line," Borenkov said.

He added that at 15:30 [13:30], up to 60 militants, supported by ten pick-up trucks launched an attack on Syrian military's positions in the vicinity of the town of Alteh, also in Idlib.

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011, with the government's forces fighting against different insurgent groups.