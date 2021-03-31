Militants Leave Palma Town in Mozambique, Security Forces Take Control - Police

Militants who captured Palma in northern Mozambique last week have left the town, and security forces of the country are now in control of the area, Vicente Chicote, the head of the police in Mozambique's Pemba province, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Militants who captured Palma in northern Mozambique last week have left the town, and security forces of the country are now in control of the area, Vicente Chicote, the head of the police in Mozambique's Pemba province, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"At the moment, the police and armed forces of Mozambique control the city, it has been recaptured from the militants. The militants have left the city," Chicote said.

The town was attacked by Islamist militant groups on March 24. As a result of the ambush, over 5,000 people fled the town, while many residents remain hiding in nearby forests. Over 50 people are reported killed.