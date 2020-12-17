UrduPoint.com
Militants Open Fire At Police Post In Lebanon's Baalbek - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:00 AM

Militants Open Fire at Police Post in Lebanon's Baalbek - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A group of gunmen has opened fire at a police post in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek, Lebanon's media reported.

According to the NNA news agency, police have opened retaliatory fire at the gunmen. The incident has reportedly left no people killed or injured.

The law enforcement bodies have launched an investigation into the incident.

The criminal situation in Lebanon - especially, in its eastern part - has significantly deteriorated within the past several months amid the political instability and the devastating economic and social effect of the August 4 explosion in Beirut that ruined a large part of the capital.

Baalbek, known in the Greek and Roman times as Heliopolis, is one of the key tourist center of Lebanon famous for its magnificent antique ruins.

