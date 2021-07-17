UrduPoint.com
Militants Plotting 'Chemical Attack' In Idlib, Presumably On July 17 - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Militants Plotting 'Chemical Attack' in Idlib, Presumably on July 17 - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Militants are preparing a staged "chemical attack" in the Idlib de-escalation zone, presumably on July 17, the day of the inauguration of the Syrian president, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"Terrorists plan to stage a 'chemical attack' on the contact line in the areas of the settlements of Seraqab and Khan Sheikhoun with the involvement of the pseudo-humanitarian organization 'White Helmets' and local media resources to stage filming to accuse the Syrian government forces of using poisonous substances against civilians," Kulit said at a briefing.

Perhaps, the provocation will take place on July 17, the day of the inauguration of the Syrian president, he said.

The "sleeping cells" of terrorists are recruiting new fighters in the Syrian province of Daraa and preparing them to carry out sabotage, Kulit said.

In connection with possible provocations, the government of the country has taken measures to ensure security in the southern regions of Syria, he said, adding that the Russian reconciliation center calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon armed provocations and take the path of a peaceful settlement of the situation in the areas under their control.

