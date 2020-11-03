Militants Plotting Drone Strike in Idlib to Accuse Damascus, Russia - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Russian military in Syria learned about militants' plans to accuse the Syrian government forces and the Russian Aerospace Forces of striking settlements in the Idlib de-escalation zone, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Monday.

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties has received new information about the plans of terrorist groups to accuse the Syrian government forces and the Russian Aerospace Forces of delivering artillery and air strikes on populated areas under the control of illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm.

Alexander Grinkevich said.

Grinkevich said that the militants wanted to launch a drone attack on civilian objects in the area of Nahleyeh settlement in Syria and then publish a video accusing Damascus and Russia.

"The militants intend to post a video recording of the consequences of the staged strike on their propaganda internet resources with accusations against the Syrian government forces and the Russian Aerospace Forces," Grinkevich said.