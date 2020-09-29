UrduPoint.com
Militants Plotting Provocations With Poisonous Substances In Syria - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Militants Plotting Provocations With Poisonous Substances in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Terrorists plan to organize provocations with poisonous substances in settlements in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties has received information about the next attempt by militants of illegal armed groups to organize provocations using poisonous substances in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone," he said.

Grinkevich noted that the terrorists were planning to stage attacks on the settlements of Beitaroun (Aleppo Province) and Bidama (Idlib Province) with ammunition with toxic substances in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.

"The Russian center for reconciliation calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon armed provocations and take the path of a peaceful settlement of the situation in the areas under their control," Grinkevich added.

