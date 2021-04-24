UrduPoint.com
Militants Preparing Provocations In Idlib To Accuse Syrian Army Of Using Chemical Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Terrorists are preparing provocations in the Idlib de-escalation zone to accuse Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"Amid adoption by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons of an unreasonable decision to restrict the rights of Syria in the OPCW, there are reports that militants of the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [banned in Russia] are preparing provocations in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons in the de-escalation zone of Idlib," Karpov said at a briefing.

He added that the extremists were delivering toxic substances from the Tel Tuna camp in the vicinity of Idlib and the Jisr al-Shugur and Bdam areas. According to Karpov, there is also an intensification of the activities of the White Helmets near the settlement of Marj-El-Ajan.

"The terrorists plan to use information about the victims of their provocations to discredit the official government of Syria. The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon armed provocations," the rear admiral said.

