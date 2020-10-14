UrduPoint.com
Militants Preparing Provocations With Toxic Substances In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Militants Preparing Provocations With Toxic Substances in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Militants are preparing a provocation with the use of toxic substances in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

"The Russian Reconciliation Center has received information about the preparation by militants of illegal armed groups of another attempt to organize a provocation using poisonous substances in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians," Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said.

He added that several barrels of chlorine had been delivered to the Syrian settlement of Sfuhon to stage the use of toxic substances, and members of the White Helmets, a militants-linked group that bills itself as a volunteer rescue force, had also arrived there.

More Stories From World

