UN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Militants do not allow civilians to leave Idlib through humanitarian corridors, and humanitarian aid does not reach the people there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

He recalled that the Idlib de-escalation zone was controlled by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and Hurras al-Din.

"The militants are hindering the free exit of the civilian population from Idlib through humanitarian corridors specially opened with the assistance of the Russian military," Vershinin said.

According to him, on March 11, during the distribution of humanitarian aid in one of Syrian settlements, "the militants took food from civilians, which led to an armed clash, in which about 10 people were killed.

"

"This once again confirms that aid does not reach the recipients, but ends up in the hands of terrorists who levy tribute on humanitarian supplies and severely oppress the civilian population," Vershinin said.

"In fact, the militants are using Syrian civilians as hostages to receive humanitarian support through an opaque mechanism, over which the UN is unable to ensure proper control due to the lack of access to northwestern Syria," he added.