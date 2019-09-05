UrduPoint.com
Militants Produce Toxic Agents In Afghanistan's Remote Areas - Russian Security Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Militants are producing toxic agents in Afghanistan's remote areas, Sergey Beseda, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service's international relations department, said on Thursday.

"Drones can be used for transferring toxic agents.

According to our information, militants have already launched [toxic agents] production in Afghanistan's hardly accessible areas," Beseda said at an international conference on terrorism fight.

