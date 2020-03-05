UrduPoint.com
Militants Resume Shelling Strategic Town Of Saraqib In Syria's Idlib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:19 PM

Militants Resume Shelling Strategic Town of Saraqib in Syria's Idlib

Militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group (banned in Russia) have resumed the shelling of the strategical town of Saraqib in Syria's Idlib province as well as the adjacent M5 highway linking Damascus and Aleppo, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

The shelling resumed after an hours-long pause in fighting around the city and a brief retreat of the militants. The Syrian government forces are currently seeking to repel the renewed attacks.

Tensions in Idlib have exacerbated after terrorists of Nusra (now known as Tahrir al-Sham group) launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces on February 27.

Syrian troops responded with an airstrike, hitting Turkish troops deployed next to militants. As a result, 36 Turkish servicemen were killed, more than 30 people were injured.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Ankara has failed to fulfill some of its commitments under the 2018 Russian-Turkish memorandum on a demilitarized zone in Idlib, including those concerning distinguishing terrorists from moderate opposition.

