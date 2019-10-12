Militants Set Off 2 Bombs Along Russian Military Police Patrol Route in Southern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Militants in southern Syria on Friday set off two improvised explosive devices (IED) in a span of 20 minutes along the patrol route of Russian military police, none of the Russian military personnel were injured, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said.

"On October 11, an improvised shell-free explosive device was set off on the patrol route of the Russian military police in the province of Deraa in southern Syria, about 700 meters west of the village of Anhul. None of the Russian military personnel were injured," Bakin said at a daily news briefing.

The general added that 20 minutes after another bomb exploded when a unit of Syrian security officers arrived at the scene of the explosion. As a result, their car was damaged and two Syrian officers suffered light injuries.