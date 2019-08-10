UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants Shell Areas In Syrian Provinces Of Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 01:30 AM

Militants Shell Areas in Syrian Provinces of Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Militants shelled some settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia 30 times over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants committed 30 shelling attacks. Militants shelled settlements ..

in the province of Idlib, ... the province of Aleppo and ... the province of Latakia," Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin told reporters.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria.

Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Refugee

Recent Stories

Al Azhar to launch campaign on &#039;Farewell Serm ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to perform Eid Al Adha prayers a ..

1 hour ago

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

2 hours ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

2 hours ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

2 hours ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.