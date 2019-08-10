Militants Shell Areas in Syrian Provinces of Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Militants shelled some settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia 30 times over the past 24 hours, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, militants committed 30 shelling attacks. Militants shelled settlements ..

in the province of Idlib, ... the province of Aleppo and ... the province of Latakia," Maj. Gen. Alexei Bakin told reporters.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria.

Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.