MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said during a press briefing on Sunday.

"We have registered three attacks on al-Asi settlement, one shelling of the settlement of Bsharfa in the Latakia province, one shelling of the Bala settlement, one shelling of the settlement of Urum as Sughra in the province of Aleppo from the side of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

Russian military police units continued to patrol the Aleppo and Ar Raqqah provinces, while military aviation crews flew patrol missions, the military official added.