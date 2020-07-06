UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants Shell Settlements In Syria's Latakia, Aleppo Provinces - Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Militants Shell Settlements in Syria's Latakia, Aleppo Provinces - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said during a press briefing on Sunday.

"We have registered three attacks on al-Asi settlement, one shelling of the settlement of Bsharfa in the Latakia province, one shelling of the Bala settlement, one shelling of the settlement of Urum as Sughra in the province of Aleppo from the side of the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky said.

Russian military police units continued to patrol the Aleppo and Ar Raqqah provinces, while military aviation crews flew patrol missions, the military official added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Russia Ar Raqqah Aleppo Sunday From

Recent Stories

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

42 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

3 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

3 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.