Militants Shell Syrian Province Of Latakia - Russian Military

Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:40 AM

Militants Shell Syrian Province of Latakia - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Militants have shelled the Syrian province of Latakia despite the ceasefire regime across the country, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Over the past day, terrorists attacked [a settlement in] Latakia province," the statement said late Tuesday.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for eight years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

