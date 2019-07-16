Militants Shell Syrian Provinces of Aleppo, Latakia - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Militants have shelled Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia despite the ceasefire regime across the country, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Over the past day, terrorists attacked Muaakatal in Latakia province, as well as New Aleppo in Aleppo province," the statement said late Monday.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for eight years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.