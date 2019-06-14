UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants Shell Syria's Aleppo, Settlements In Hama, Latakia Provinces - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:00 AM

Militants Shell Syria's Aleppo, Settlements in Hama, Latakia Provinces - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Syrian militants have violated the ceasefire regime in the provinces of Hama and Latakia and the city of Aleppo over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over the past 24 hours they have attacked the settlements of Shmaisa, Kastal-al-Borj, Nahshabba, Eyn-al-Kantara and Mamuhiyah in Latakia province, as well as Hamamiyat (two times), Souran, Hayalin, Sheikh-Hadit, Kara-Jurn in Hama province and northern outskirts of Aleppo city (two times)," the ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in briefing whose transcript was published on the military's website late on Thursday.

The Russian Armed Forces have been supporting the Syrian military in its fight against terrorism at the request of Damascus since 2015.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Damascus Aleppo 2015

Recent Stories

One buried under glacier, another drowned in River ..

1 minute ago

China condemns attack on Saudi civilian airport by ..

1 minute ago

44 more Pakistani immigrants handed over to Pak au ..

1 minute ago

Petition filed to seek Zardari's production orders ..

1 minute ago

World's oldest temple attracts record visitors

1 minute ago

Busy National Cricket Academy Programme 2019-2020 ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.