MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Syrian militants have violated the ceasefire regime in the provinces of Hama and Latakia and the city of Aleppo over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over the past 24 hours they have attacked the settlements of Shmaisa, Kastal-al-Borj, Nahshabba, Eyn-al-Kantara and Mamuhiyah in Latakia province, as well as Hamamiyat (two times), Souran, Hayalin, Sheikh-Hadit, Kara-Jurn in Hama province and northern outskirts of Aleppo city (two times)," the ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in briefing whose transcript was published on the military's website late on Thursday.

The Russian Armed Forces have been supporting the Syrian military in its fight against terrorism at the request of Damascus since 2015.