MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) militants had shelled the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria 38 times in the past day.

"Thirty-eight attacks (including, according to the Syrian side's data, 29 attacks) were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the provinces of Idlib (21), Aleppo (4), Latakia (11) and Hama (two attacks), " Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said that Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Al Hasakah.