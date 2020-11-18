UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:00 AM

Militants Shell Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 27 Times - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) - Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) militants had shelled the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria 27 times in the past day.

"Twenty-seven attacks (including, according to the Syrian side's data, 27 attacks) were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the provinces of Idlib (14), Aleppo (2), Latakia (7) and Hama (four attacks), " Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said that Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Al Hasakah.

Rear Adm. Grinkevich said no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

