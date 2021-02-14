MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Militants from the Nusra Front terror group (banned in Russia) carried out 33 shelling attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said Saturday.

"Thirty-three attacks were reported in the Idlib deescalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization ... 17 of them in Idlib province, four in Latakia province, four in Aleppo province, and eight in Hama province," Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik said at a news briefing.

No attacks by Turkey-backed armed groups were recorded over the given period, he added.