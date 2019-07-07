MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Militants shelled a town in Syria's western Hama province within the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the past day insurgents have attacked al-Jammasiya in Hama province," the ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said in a daily bulletin.

The center reiterated its call for commanders of illegal armed groups in the northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone to cease fire and take steps toward peaceful settlement in areas under their control.