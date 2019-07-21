UrduPoint.com
Militants Shelled 2 Syrian Provinces, Aleppo City Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Militant groups shelled three settlements in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Hama, as well as one district of the Aleppo city over the past day, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"Over the past day insurgents attacked Bait Djnauro and Djub al-Ahmar in Latakia province, al-Haush in Hama province, as well as Maqanis al-Duvairy district of Aleppo city," the center said.

It added that despite the ceasefire agreement, violations by illegal armed formations still occur.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

