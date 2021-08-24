(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey carried out three attacks on the positions of the Syrian government troops in the Aleppo province, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Three shelling attacks on the positions of the Syrian government forces by militants of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey were registered in the Tell Rifaat district of Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said a regular joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place in the Aleppo province.