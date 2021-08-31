(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Militants shelled the positions of Syrian government troops in the Idlib province, one Syrian serviceman was wounded, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"As a result of artillery shelling by terrorists of the positions of government forces in the area of the locality of Mellaja, Idlib province, one Syrian serviceman was wounded," Rear Adm. Kulit said at a briefing.

He said the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 21 shelling attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria.