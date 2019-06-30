(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Militant groups shelled settlements in the Syrian province of Latakia over the past day, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Ikko, Safsafa and Nahshabba, Ein-al-Qantara and Sandjeka in Latakia province," the center said.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. Operations against militants continue in some areas in Syria, but the focus has largely shifted toward political settlement.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.