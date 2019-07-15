UrduPoint.com
Militants Shelled Syria's Latakia Province Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Militant groups shelled the Harab al-Hizato settlement in the Syrian province of Latakia over the past day, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Harab al-Hizato settlement in Latakia province," the center said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation carried out three humanitarian actions in the settlements of al-Sindiana in Latakia province, Mazlum in Deir ez-Zor province, and Harazir district of the Aleppo city, the center added.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

