Militants Shoot Dead Mayor Of Atman Town In Southern Syria - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Militants Shoot Dead Mayor of Atman Town in Southern Syria - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The mayor of the southern Syrian settlement of Atman, has died after a group of armed men opened fire, state news agency SANA reported on Sunday, citing a police source.

According to the source, the murder occurred late on Saturday.

The people who killed Mayor Fayssal Awwad Ellou were allegedly terrorists, the source noted.

The incident follows an execution of Adnan Masri, a member of the Syrian Regional Branch of the Arab Socialist Baʽath Party at the hands of militants in the Al-Shajara southern town in late May.

