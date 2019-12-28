UrduPoint.com
Militants Tried To Attack Syrian Airfield In Hama With Drones - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 03:50 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Militants tried to attack a military airfield in the Syrian city of Hama with unmanned aerial vehicles, media reported.

According to the Sham FM radio broadcaster, the Syrian government troops' air defense systems repelled the attack that took place on late Friday.

Terrorists are boosting drone attacks on the Syrian government troops amid the army's new offensive in the province of Idlib, which is the last stronghold of militants in the Arab republic.

Idlib is home to an estimated 10,000 militants, according to the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team. According to Syrian President Bashar Assad, liberating Idlib is essential to putting an end to the nation's civil conflict.

