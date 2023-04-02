MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Militants of the Turkistan Islamic Party (terrorist group, banned in Russia) made two attempts to break into the territory controlled by the Syrian government forces in Idlib province near the towns of Al-Dana and Jubas, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"In the province of Idlib, near the towns of Al-Dana and Jubas, militants of the terrorist group Turkistan Islamic Party made two attempts to break into the territory controlled by the government forces," Gurinov told a briefing, adding that one Syrian soldier was killed and another one was wounded as a result of the fighting.

Furthermore, militants of the Turkistan Islamic Party and the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (both banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone four times over the past 24 hours, twice in the province of Aleppo and twice in Idlib.

Gurinov noted that one Syrian soldier died as a result of sniper fire at government forces' positions in the area of Ajel village in Aleppo province.