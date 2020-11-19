Militants Use Plight of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon to Recruit Them - Workers' Association

Terrorist groups have taken advantage of the hardship of Syrian refugees in Lebanon amid the ongoing financial and economic crises that the latter has been plunged by and made attempts to recruit those displaced individuals into their ranks, the head of the Syrian workers' association in Lebanon, Mustafa Mansour, told Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Terrorist groups have taken advantage of the hardship of Syrian refugees in Lebanon amid the ongoing financial and economic crises that the latter has been plunged by and made attempts to recruit those displaced individuals into their ranks, the head of the Syrian workers' association in Lebanon, Mustafa Mansour, told Sputnik.

"A lot of Syrian citizens, unfortunately, were growing up during a 10-year period of war on territories seized by terrorists, and even have no idea of what a state, a government and a law mean. We are really concerned with this issue," Mansour said when asked whether there were attempts to engage refugee youth in terrorist activities.

The association's umbrella organization has stayed in close contact with refugees across all of Lebanon and tries to impede the recruitment process by interacting with the Lebanese General Security Directorate, according to Mansour.

"We, as the widely represented [association] in Lebanon, constantly monitor this issue, and the citizens notify us if there are suspicious activities. It is no secret that some citizens flee from Syria to Lebanon because of ties with terrorists," Mansour noted.

Acting Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Ramzi Musharrafieh told Sputnik at the Damascus international conference that a third of those on Lebanon's territory today are filled with displaced Syrians. This makes Lebanon the country with the highest refugees per capita and has cost the nation upward of $40 billion.

Lebanon is currently undergoing an acute financial crisis borne of decades of economic mismanagement and political divvying. Unemployment and poverty are increasing as the Currency has gone into a tailspin.