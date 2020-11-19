UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants Use Plight Of Syrian Refugees In Lebanon To Recruit Them - Workers' Association

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Militants Use Plight of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon to Recruit Them - Workers' Association

Terrorist groups have taken advantage of the hardship of Syrian refugees in Lebanon amid the ongoing financial and economic crises that the latter has been plunged by and made attempts to recruit those displaced individuals into their ranks, the head of the Syrian workers' association in Lebanon, Mustafa Mansour, told Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Terrorist groups have taken advantage of the hardship of Syrian refugees in Lebanon amid the ongoing financial and economic crises that the latter has been plunged by and made attempts to recruit those displaced individuals into their ranks, the head of the Syrian workers' association in Lebanon, Mustafa Mansour, told Sputnik.

"A lot of Syrian citizens, unfortunately, were growing up during a 10-year period of war on territories seized by terrorists, and even have no idea of what a state, a government and a law mean. We are really concerned with this issue," Mansour said when asked whether there were attempts to engage refugee youth in terrorist activities.

The association's umbrella organization has stayed in close contact with refugees across all of Lebanon and tries to impede the recruitment process by interacting with the Lebanese General Security Directorate, according to Mansour.

"We, as the widely represented [association] in Lebanon, constantly monitor this issue, and the citizens notify us if there are suspicious activities. It is no secret that some citizens flee from Syria to Lebanon because of ties with terrorists," Mansour noted.

Acting Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Ramzi Musharrafieh told Sputnik at the Damascus international conference that a third of those on Lebanon's territory today are filled with displaced Syrians. This makes Lebanon the country with the highest refugees per capita and has cost the nation upward of $40 billion.

Lebanon is currently undergoing an acute financial crisis borne of decades of economic mismanagement and political divvying. Unemployment and poverty are increasing as the Currency has gone into a tailspin.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Damascus Lebanon All From Government Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

KP to hire doctors, health professionals on ad-hoc ..

16 seconds ago

Dow falls again as US jobless claims tick higher

18 seconds ago

Five independent GB winners joins PTI

19 seconds ago

Germany Gives OPCW Extra $591,000 for New Lab Cons ..

2 minutes ago

Pressure Mounts in Brussels as Hungary, Poland Rej ..

2 minutes ago

US envoy appreciates Pakistan's contributions; rel ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.