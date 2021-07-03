UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants, 'White Helmets' Plotting Staged Chemical Attack In Idlib - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Militants, 'White Helmets' Plotting Staged Chemical Attack in Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Militants, together with the "White Helmets" group, are preparing a staged "chemical attack" in Syria's Idlib province, Rear Adm, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties received information about the preparation of a provocation by the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [banned in Russia] in the Idlib de-escalation zone using toxic substances," Kulit said.

Militants, accompanied by representatives of the pseudo-humanitarian organization "White Helmets," delivered about 10 barrels of toxic substances by truck to the area near the village of Harim, to Russian military official said, citing information received from locals.

"According to available information, the terrorists intend to stage a 'chemical attack' in the southern part of the Jebel el Zawiya ridge for the subsequent accusation of the Syrian government forces of using toxic substances against civilians," Kulit added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib From Government

Recent Stories

Brazil prosecutors to probe claims against Bolsona ..

1 hour ago

Another two police officials suspended in minor gi ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 cases recorded increase in GB

1 hour ago

Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

1 hour ago

Laporta says Barcelona talks with Messi 'progressi ..

2 hours ago

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off H ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.