Militants, 'White Helmets' Plotting Staged Chemical Attack in Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Militants, together with the "White Helmets" group, are preparing a staged "chemical attack" in Syria's Idlib province, Rear Adm, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties received information about the preparation of a provocation by the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [banned in Russia] in the Idlib de-escalation zone using toxic substances," Kulit said.

Militants, accompanied by representatives of the pseudo-humanitarian organization "White Helmets," delivered about 10 barrels of toxic substances by truck to the area near the village of Harim, to Russian military official said, citing information received from locals.

"According to available information, the terrorists intend to stage a 'chemical attack' in the southern part of the Jebel el Zawiya ridge for the subsequent accusation of the Syrian government forces of using toxic substances against civilians," Kulit added.