Militants, White Helmets Plotting Staged Chemical Attack In Idlib - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Militants, White Helmets Plotting Staged Chemical Attack in Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Militants, together with the White Helmets group, are preparing a staged "chemical attack" in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

The Russian military received information about the preparation by terrorists of the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group (banned in Russia) for provocations in the Idlib de-escalation zone using poisonous substances.

According to sources, the terrorists delivered a tank truck with a poisonous substance to the village of Atma, Idlib province, with which they plan to fill rockets.

"According to available information, the terrorists, in cooperation with representatives of the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets, intend to stage a 'chemical attack' for the subsequent accusation of the Syrian government forces of using toxic substances against civilians," Kulit said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

