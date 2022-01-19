Militants Who Gained Experience in Hot Spots Partook in Kazakh Unrest - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreigners and militants who gained experience abroad and in hot spots participated in the unrest in Kazakhstan in early January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Foreigners and militants who gained experience abroad and in hot spots participated in the unrest in Kazakhstan in early January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"According to the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan, among the attackers were persons of foreign origin, as well as militants who gained experience in foreign countries and hot spots. Thus, we are talking about the aggression of international terrorist gangs that have undergone serious training abroad," Syromolotov said.