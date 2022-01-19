UrduPoint.com

Militants Who Gained Experience In Hot Spots Partook In Kazakh Unrest - Russian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Militants Who Gained Experience in Hot Spots Partook in Kazakh Unrest - Russian Diplomat

Foreigners and militants who gained experience abroad and in hot spots participated in the unrest in Kazakhstan in early January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Foreigners and militants who gained experience abroad and in hot spots participated in the unrest in Kazakhstan in early January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"According to the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan, among the attackers were persons of foreign origin, as well as militants who gained experience in foreign countries and hot spots. Thus, we are talking about the aggression of international terrorist gangs that have undergone serious training abroad," Syromolotov said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Russia Kazakhstan January

Recent Stories

PIDE 'Street Vending' conference on Thursday

PIDE 'Street Vending' conference on Thursday

29 seconds ago
 Moscow, Minsk Not Negotiating Deployment of Russia ..

Moscow, Minsk Not Negotiating Deployment of Russian Nuclear Forces in Belarus - ..

32 seconds ago
 Cold, cloudy weather to prevail in KP

Cold, cloudy weather to prevail in KP

33 seconds ago
 PTI govt to complete its tenure: Ali Muhammad Khan ..

PTI govt to complete its tenure: Ali Muhammad Khan

35 seconds ago
 PFA disposes of 7,900 litres adulterated milk

PFA disposes of 7,900 litres adulterated milk

10 minutes ago
 RPT: PREVIEW - Blinken to Meet With Ukrainian, Ger ..

RPT: PREVIEW - Blinken to Meet With Ukrainian, German Leadership Amid Tensions W ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.