Militarizing Norway Fosters Tensions in Europe, Mars Ties With Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Norway's militarization in NATO's framework has resulted in increased tensions in Europe and deteriorated bilateral relations with Russia, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"After the 2014 crisis, Oslo proactively curtailed all ties with Russia in the military sphere. Today, we do not notice signs of the willingness to restore them, Norway continues to act in accordance with the western sanctions policy, actively participates in NATO's military preparations, particularly in the immediate vicinity of our borders," Zakharova said.

According to the spokeswoman, the Norwegian defense policy is based on the hostility to Russia, which manifests in different spheres of the military activity.

"Plans on the development of national armed forces, weapons purchase, modernization of the military infrastructure are of evident anti-Russian nature, the number of exercises with the participation of foreign troops is increasing, and the most surprising is that, according to the exercises' scenario, Russia is considered as an enemy," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman stressed that Norway was becoming a setting stage for NATO to enter the Arctic and cited the plan to place the alliance's submarines in the civilian port of Tromso.

"This does not promote de-escalation in Europe, this can not promote the strengthening of trust and shaping the positive agenda in our dialogue," Zakharova said.

This year, Norway modernized its northern port of Tromso, located 305 kilometers [190 miles] above the Arctic Circle, to prepare it for the arrival of the US nuclear submarines. This step will allow the US to strengthen its presence in the Arctic region and to receive a naval base for monitoring of the Russian Northern Fleet's activities. The first US nuclear submarine USS Seawolf arrived at the port on August 21. The decision to allow nuclear submarines to enter Tromso caused resentment among the local population, who were concerned about the environmental harm this decision might cause.